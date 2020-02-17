Russians Have ‘Given Up’ On Trump, VTsIOM Survey Finds – OpEd Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After three years of hoping and expecting for positive things from Donald Trump, Russians have “given up” on him, concluding that he is not willing, able or perhaps even inclined to seek improved relations with Moscow, according to the latest VTsIOM poll (wciom.ru/index.php?id=236&uid=10155).



The Russian polling agency... 👓 View full article

