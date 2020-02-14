Manchester City Banned From European Tournaments For Two Seasons
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) declared on Friday, February 14 it has banned Manchester City from European competitions for two seasons for “serious breaches” of financial regulations, CNBC reports.
The club, the 2019 champion of the English Premier League, was also fined 30 million euros ($33...
English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of arbitration for sport. Adam Reed reports.