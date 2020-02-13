Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshal

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Great American Race became a boisterous campaign stop for President Donald Trump on Sunday as a Daytona 500 infield normally full of flags supporting racecar drivers turned into a sea of banners and other memorabilia supporting Trump’s re-election campaign. “My fellow race fans, the Daytona 500 is a legendary display,” […] 👓 View full article

