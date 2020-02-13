Global  

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshal

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Great American Race became a boisterous campaign stop for President Donald Trump on Sunday as a Daytona 500 infield normally full of flags supporting racecar drivers turned into a sea of banners and other memorabilia supporting Trump’s re-election campaign. “My fellow race fans, the Daytona 500 is a legendary display,” […]
News video: President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 00:30

 White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

President Donald J Trump speaks with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race

President Donald J Trump speaks with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today's race
Trump arrives at Daytona 500, sets off raucous celebration

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, setting off a raucous celebration at...
