Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 1,770; total cases now over 70,500

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

... *Beijing:* China reported 105 new deaths due to the new coronavirus on Monday, pushing the overall death toll to 1,770, as officials announced stringent measures such as closing non-essential public venues and traffic restrictions to control the epidemic in the worst-hit Hubei province. The National Health Commission said 2,048 👓 View full article



