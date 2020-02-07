Two wanted criminals killed in encounter with police in India

The two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.



Recent related videos from verified sources Indian police officer dragged 500 metres along road by rogue youths on motorbike A police officer attempting to stop three youths on a motorbike in north India was dragged along the road for around 500 metres before falling off. The incident took place on a road in Sonipat,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22Published 5 days ago Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery By: Kelly Broderick , Ryan Dickstein police manhunt shootingPolice shooting manhuntFt. Smallwood rd and Brandonwoods rd. CURTIS BAY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a gunman accused of shooting.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:41Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two wanted criminals killed in encounter by Delhi Police Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM.

Zee News 5 hours ago



Two wanted criminals killed in encounter by Delhi Police Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM.

Zee News 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this