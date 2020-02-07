Global  

Two wanted criminals killed in encounter with police in India

Khaleej Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.
Two wanted criminals killed in encounter by Delhi Police

Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM. 
Zee News

