UN: 14 children among at least 22 dead in Cameroon massacre

Armed men carried out the killings on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest Region.



Recent related news from verified sources 14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency...

Hindu 20 hours ago



At least 22 killed in attack on village in northwest Cameroon A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said Sunday, with an opposition party blaming the...

France 24 13 hours ago



