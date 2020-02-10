Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 99 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: Report

99 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: Report

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
An additional 99 people have tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off the Japan coast, Japanese media said Monday, citing new figures from the health ministry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans Returning Home After Coronavirus Quarantine On Ship

Americans Returning Home After Coronavirus Quarantine On Ship 01:58

 Several hundred Americans are on a charter flight back to the U.S. after being quarantined for several days on a cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, Texas [Video]Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, Texas

Two charter flights carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have landed at military bases in California and Texas as health officials look to avoid any further spread of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:35Published

Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base [Video]Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

About 300 Americans are expected to return to U.S. soil at Fairfield's Travis Air Base Sunday night after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maria Medina..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

About 60 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship: NHK

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since arriving off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsWorldNewsHinduCBC.caReutersNPR

Some Americans Arrive In U.S. After Being Quarantined In Japan

Two charter planes carrying more than 300 Americans evacuated from the coronavirus-strickened Diamond Princess cruise ship have touched down at military bases in...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattlePI.comReuters

Tweets about this

anambraonline

Anambra Online 99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship https://t.co/5msOaNPG97 https://t.co/3fCTAd0Y3S 27 seconds ago

Jimmyflames

Jimmy Flames RT @PremiumTimesng: 99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship https://t.co/LdJ8NIybwy 1 minute ago

russelljones25

russell jones Coronavirus: 99 more cases confirmed on cruise ship - live news | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/D2y9DaydZS 2 minutes ago

kaidante_

190726 Confession 종인 RT @pumpkincrap: Hi😅Coronavirus problem is getting very serious in Japan right now, there're already 19 cases reported even only in Tokyo.… 2 minutes ago

jcrew756

❌ Jeffrey✝️Aalvik ❌ #KAG2020💯% 🇺🇸 🙏 🇮🇱 ❤ את RT @i24NEWS_EN: #BREAKING: 99 more #coronavirus cases on #Japan cruise ship: Report https://t.co/PamzlZNXvq 2 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News 99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/khFDvjOofw 3 minutes ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts 99 more coronavirus cases confirmed on Japan cruise ship https://t.co/ZEHMhyTjwy https://t.co/YyRmb5RMlr 3 minutes ago

kvartovertolv

quarterpast12 Japan confirms 99 more cases of coronavirus on cruise ship https://t.co/fkNF9SNFvS 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.