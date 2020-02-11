Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant

UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The United Arab Emirates has issued an operating licence for the first reactor at the Arab world's first nuclear power plant, a senior official at the nuclear regulator said on Monday, paving the way for it to start production later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Couple get engaged using VIRTUAL REALITY [Video]Couple get engaged using VIRTUAL REALITY

A tech-mad couple believe they are the first people in the world to get engaged - using VIRTUAL REALITY technology.Dean Sharp, 33, pre-recorded a video which he used to tell Kamila Sobczak, 38, how..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:42Published

Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant to Remain Open: 8-10-16 [Video]Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant to Remain Open: 8-10-16

Oswego County is relieved as new hope comes for hundreds of jobs. NewsChannel 9's Jennifer Sanders speaks to Assemblyman William Barclay on the fight to save Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished


Recent related news from verified sources

DERMALOG Provides the World's First Biometric Border Control System With Integrated Fever Detection

BANGKOK and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- *The spread of coronavirus shows that in today's world of fast global travel, outbreaks of infectious...
PR Newswire Asia

Marrone Bio study: MBI-branded biopesticides produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional pesticides

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) has released a study showing a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when utilizing its biopesticides...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

manavjivan

manav @ashoswai UAE officially goes nuclear with Arab world's first nuclear plant in operation: https://t.co/1KQwmzH12f 3 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant https://t.co/UeGEfm4m5w https://t.co/3GmyU7FJSv 17 minutes ago

Abbasighoi

Saleh Abbasi RT @DailySabah: UAE issues operating license for first reactor of its Barakah nuclear power plant https://t.co/Vj0jjhElH5 23 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH UAE issues operating license for first reactor of its Barakah nuclear power plant https://t.co/Vj0jjhElH5 27 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia UAE issues operating licence for Arab world’s first nuclear plant https://t.co/D9o9ECZw2q https://t.co/AN0ZKeOh1C 28 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant https://t.co/vIePMljmRj 31 minutes ago

VishnuS47793080

Vishnu Suthar RT @WIONews: The multi-billion-dollar #Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi was originally due to open in 2017, but the start-up of its… 33 minutes ago

PreetiBChopra

Preeti Bakaya RT @TheNationalUAE: Barakah is the first nuclear power plant in the Gulf region and the first commercial station in the Arab world https://… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.