Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant

UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant

Al Jazeera Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
When completed the Barakah power plant will have four reactors with a total capacity of 5,600 megawatts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Arab world’s first nuclear power plant gets operating license in UAE

Production in reactor originally due to open in 2017 expected to start later this year
Haaretz

UAE's Barakah nuclear plant's unit 1 to begin operations

The licence granted to Nawah Energy Company to commission and operate the unit 1.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ludovic_pouille

Ludovic Pouille RT @ArabWeekly: #UAE hails historic moment after issuing licence for #Arab world´s first of four nuclear power plant reactors, due to start… 6 minutes ago

ArabWeekly

The Arab Weekly #UAE hails historic moment after issuing licence for #Arab world´s first of four nuclear power plant reactors, due… https://t.co/XrA1h6ZjZ6 11 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant https://t.co/VAl9zISPM6 15 minutes ago

manavjivan

manav @ashoswai UAE officially goes nuclear with Arab world's first nuclear plant in operation: https://t.co/1KQwmzH12f 18 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web UAE issues operating licence for Arab world's first nuclear plant https://t.co/UeGEfm4m5w https://t.co/3GmyU7FJSv 31 minutes ago

Abbasighoi

Saleh Abbasi RT @DailySabah: UAE issues operating license for first reactor of its Barakah nuclear power plant https://t.co/Vj0jjhElH5 37 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH UAE issues operating license for first reactor of its Barakah nuclear power plant https://t.co/Vj0jjhElH5 42 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia UAE issues operating licence for Arab world’s first nuclear plant https://t.co/D9o9ECZw2q https://t.co/AN0ZKeOh1C 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.