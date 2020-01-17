Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | Nelson Mandela Foundation wants to speak to De Klerk Foundation CEO about apartheid statement

News24.com | Nelson Mandela Foundation wants to speak to De Klerk Foundation CEO about apartheid statement

News24 Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang has asked to speak to the CEO of the FW de Klerk Foundation about the statement it issued in which it insisted that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

South African President Ramaphosa celebrates 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison [Video]South African President Ramaphosa celebrates 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the 30th commemoration of the release of anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela. Mandela spent 27 years in prison after being imprisoned for opposing the apartheid..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Africa: FW De Klerk Apology Welcomed, but Damage Has Been Done - Nelson Mandela Foundation, IJR

[News24Wire] Even though the FW de Klerk Foundation has officially apologised and agreed that apartheid was a crime against humanity, the damage has been done...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •News24

South Africa: Why South Africa's White Leaders Shouldn't Get Into Comparative Politics of Sin

[The Conversation Africa] FW De Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid-era president, and his foundation, have learnt the hard way the dangers of the comparative...
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.