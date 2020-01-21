|
Trump's campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after being told it's from 2004
'@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,' says Brad Parscale despite using photo from wrong president's visit
Brad Parscale, a top member of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, tweeted out a photo of Air Force One near the Daytona 500, but the photo was actually from 2004.
|
