Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump's campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after being told it's from 2004

Trump's campaign manager deletes Air Force One photo after being told it's from 2004

Independent Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
'@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started,' says Brad Parscale despite using photo from wrong president's visit
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Team Trump’s Daytona Disregard

Team Trump’s Daytona Disregard 01:03

 Brad Parscale, a top member of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, tweeted out a photo of Air Force One near the Daytona 500, but the photo was actually from 2004.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Klobuchar: Impeachment A 'Moment Of Reflection' In 2020 Race [Video]Sen. Klobuchar: Impeachment A 'Moment Of Reflection' In 2020 Race

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one of the four Senators who&apos;ve been pulled from the campaign trail to serve in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

'I want the cleanest water, the cleanest air' says Trump after WEF speech [Video]'I want the cleanest water, the cleanest air' says Trump after WEF speech

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was &quot;a very big believer in the environment&quot; after telling a packed forum in the Swiss resort of Davos his country will join the one trillion trees..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's campaign manager deletes photo of Air Force One at Daytona 500 after users point out it was from 2004

The photo was taken of former President George W. Bush's departure from the Daytona 500 in 2004, Twitter users pointed out.
USATODAY.com

👉 Trump's campaign manager deletes photo of Air Force One at Daytona 500 after users point out it was from 2004 via Hvper.com


Upworthy


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.