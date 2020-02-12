Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand

GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand

CBS News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
General Motors said it will also wind down in New Zealand and Thailand amid losses in its international division.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

GM to retire iconic Australian Holden brand [Video]GM to retire iconic Australian Holden brand

As General Motors restructures its global business, the Australian iconic Holden brand is to be retired by 2021. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Lotus at Bathurst [Video]Lotus at Bathurst

Lotus has hosted the Southern Hemisphere’s best track day, and biggest celebration of the Lotus brand, at Australia’s greatest race circuit – Mount Panorama. The iconic motorsport venue, home..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Holden fans in shock as General Motors scraps iconic brand

Holden fans in shock as General Motors scraps iconic brandIt's the end of an era - the Holden brand will be scrapped by the end of this year.General Motors announced yesterday that the popular car brand is to be retired...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tnmilfman

David Carver RT @CBSNews: GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand https://t.co/sXIWJTdVgW https://t.co/A1hpQL3nyp 7 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand https://t.co/sXIWJTdVgW https://t.co/A1hpQL3nyp 37 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand - https://t.co/lQryELEyNH #LatestComments 59 minutes ago

everydaycpatax

EveryDayCPA.com GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand https://t.co/PYYReWSwyb https://t.co/QVAtbT2ha0 1 hour ago

rauspitz

rauspitz GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand https://t.co/VjmF41sNjN via @cbsmoneywatch 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.