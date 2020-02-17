Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britain's ancient university town. 👓 View full article

