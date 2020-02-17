Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britain's ancient university town.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shittutosin

♥softyorubalady RT @dev_discourse: Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn https://t.co/HiqQSFeOit 9 seconds ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn: Reuters https://t.co/KOGI7tT9Xz More on EcoSearch: https://t.co/HWgIg8luMc 6 minutes ago

man_gammon

GammonMan @xr_cambridge Ah, so it's an anti capitalism demonstration, nothing to do with climate change! 🤡 XR protesters dum… https://t.co/rDl2qbwjgS 17 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn https://t.co/HiqQSFeOit 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.