PM Trudeau to meet with emergency response group as rail blockades grow

CTV News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene the Incident Response Group Monday, to address ongoing protests and rail blockades across the country, but experts say it will be a long road to progress.
Trudeau skipping Caribbean trip amid rail blockades, protests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled a planned trip to Barbados as protests continue to choke rail travel across the country.
CTV News

Canadian Police Move Against Pipeline Blockades

OTTAWA — The Canadian police on Monday began moving against protesters who had set up transportation blockades around the country in sympathy with an...
Seattle Times

