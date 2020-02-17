Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Amie Harwick: Therapist and Drew Carey's ex found murdered outside Hollywood home

Amie Harwick: Therapist and Drew Carey's ex found murdered outside Hollywood home

Independent Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse arrested following Valentine's Day killing
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested 02:15

 A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family Therapist Murder Investigation [Video]Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say [Video]Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say

Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found critically injured at her home Saturday and later died.
USATODAY.com

Amie Harwick, ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, killed in Hollywood Hills

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Hollywood family therapist who was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ocenasek_Images

Ocenasek Images Inc Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Therapist Amie Harwick Dies After ...https://t.co/XaBn7hR38A 2 seconds ago

eileeneileenur

RedCap004 RT @eileeneileenur: Amie Harwick, Sex Therapist and Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee, Murdered in Hollywood Hills Home: https://t.co/oPKlGJYeH7 8 seconds ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/woXg1uZI0w Amie Harwick, a popular Hollywood***and family therapist and former fiancée of Drew Care… https://t.co/7Io0MPOv6M 20 seconds ago

ollyogundepo

olaitan RT @ABC: A Hollywood therapist once engaged to actor Drew Carey was killed at her home this weekend—and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested f… 37 seconds ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/IRr2zHeu1S Amie Harwick, a Hollywood family and***therapist and the former fiancee of Drew Carey, w… https://t.co/eB8dFLWXId 42 seconds ago

naynayfig

❌I believe in Qanon RT @MudflapMc: Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, killed in LA; ex-boyfriend arrested - CBS News https://t.co/1… 1 minute ago

MarleeWatson4

Marlee Watson Amie Harwick, Sex Therapist Murdered In Hollywood Hills Amie Harwick, a famous***therapist and the ex-fiancee of… https://t.co/zP9BfWgsgf 2 minutes ago

Maven1967

Duncan Campbell RT @DailyMail: Hollywood***therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, 39, who was once engaged to Drew Carey, is MURDERED 'by an ex-lover' who threw her… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.