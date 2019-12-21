Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack at Sunday Mass, but jihadist groups have been trying to gain control of rural areas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

South African gang boss Rashied Staggie’s funeral attended by hundreds of mourners in crimeridden Manenberg [Video]South African gang boss Rashied Staggie’s funeral attended by hundreds of mourners in crimeridden Manenberg

Hundreds of mourners from the gang and crime-ridden township of Manenberg in South Africa came to pay their last respects to the former leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashied Staggie. Rashied..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed 24 men , including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters

Tweets about this

MyFaithVotes

My Faith Votes Islamist attacks on Christians continue to skyrocket in the African nation. Pray for these people! A group of arme… https://t.co/T4bO51rC9a 1 minute ago

graballnew

GraballNews Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso https://t.co/Mip5z7qWWR https://t.co/p2bWI4lG4N 4 minutes ago

mitchfewell

Mitch Fewell RT @DisrnNews: Terrorists kill at least 24 during church service in Burkina Faso https://t.co/YP7d8QlCx8 16 minutes ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso https://t.co/87UMC9NBq4 33 minutes ago

SteveHewittUK

Steve Hewitt Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso https://t.co/MZwSxKOaRn 1 hour ago

LarryFarlow

Larry Farlow Islamic terrorists kill at least 24 during church service in Burkina Faso https://t.co/9uXPcqWkDX #Islam #Christianity #persecution 2 hours ago

tizlimbs

Liz Timbs 🐝 Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso https://t.co/EAlPZopv0I 2 hours ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Gunmen Kill at Least 24 at Church in Burkina Faso now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/OnVVpkUuZ2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.