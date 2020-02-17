Global  

British MP Debbie Abrahams denied entry into India; deported to Dubai

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams claim that she had a valid visa was rebutted by India's Home ministry which said she was informed about her e-visa being cancelled.
Recent related news from verified sources

British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India

Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying...
IndiaTimes

British MP who leads parliamentary group on Kashmir denied entry to India

Shortly after the changes to Kashmir’s status were passed, Abrahams wrote a letter to India’s High Commissioner to the U.K., saying the action “betrays the...
Hindu

samirkelekar

Samir Kelekar RT @pbhushan1: A British MP critical of the govt's decisions on Kashmir said that she had been denied entry into India and was "waiting to… 7 seconds ago

Pankaj57556450

Pankaj RT @mvmeet: Loving this New India British Labour lawmaker Debbie Abrahams was regularly spreading lies about scrapping Article 370 So whe… 41 seconds ago

OzairIqbalTarar

Ozair Iqbal Tarar RT @ashoswai: Modi doing its best to internationally isolate India: Debbie Abrahams, a Member of the British Parliament and the Chair of th… 43 seconds ago

drmilind2004

Dr Milind Ovalekar RT @ShashiTharoor: British MP Who Criticised Govt on J&K Stopped At Airport: conduct really unworthy of a democracy &guaranteed to give us… 46 seconds ago

tstxks

Tara RT @TrulyMonica: Debbie Abrahams’s e-visa was already cancelled but she still arrived in India to create a scene She was planning to go to… 1 minute ago

khananwar110

khananwar1 RT @Geeta_Mohan: #Breaking Govt sources 'British MP @Debbie_abrahams was not in possession of a valid visa to visit India. Entry into the c… 1 minute ago

MandepandaP

#isupportCAANRC🇮🇳 RT @bhootnath: Thank you Dr Jaishankar. @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/o8X2ZxTgMM 2 minutes ago

AAhmed991

A Ahmed RT @RanaAyyub: British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir was denied entry by officials on Monda… 2 minutes ago

