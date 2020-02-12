Global  

Coronavirus Fears Slow Down Chinatown Businesses

Newsy Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has been in the news a lot and has stoked fear and anti-Asian sentiment. Misinformation has spread about the outbreak, which originated in China, and has affected businesses in Chinatowns across the country.We're here in Chicago's Chinatown. Some of the restaurant owners I've...
News video: Coronavirus Concerns Affecting Chinatown Businesses

Coronavirus Concerns Affecting Chinatown Businesses 01:50

 WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Mid-state businesses feeling impact of Coronavirus [Video]Mid-state businesses feeling impact of Coronavirus

Experts warn the Coronavirus could have major impact on the world economy in coming months, and the effects could be noticed in the mid-state.

Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears [Video]Branson says new Virgin cruise line will overcome coronavirus fears

British entrepreneur Richard Branson heralded his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady" on Friday as targeting a younger generation of holidaymakers with a range of attractions that he believes will..

Gripped with coronavirus fears, German consumers pinch their pennies - GfK

German consumer morale deteriorated slightly in February as fears that the coronavirus outbreak in China would worsen a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy made...
Ad campaign to woo 'safety-conscious' tourists away from Asia to Australia amid coronavirus fears

An advertising campaign will capitalise on coronavirus fears to sway US and British tourists to "safe" Australia instead of Asia amid China travel bans.
