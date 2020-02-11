Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Wuhan hospital boss Liu Zhiming dies after infection

Coronavirus: Wuhan hospital boss Liu Zhiming dies after infection

New Zealand Herald Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Wuhan hospital boss Liu Zhiming dies after infectionThe director of a hospital in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan has died after being infected with the deadly illness, with local media reporting that he "sacrificed" to fight the outbreak.Dr Liu Zhiming, the director...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home

Family cured of coronavirus leaves Beijing hospital for home 01:44

 A family cured of the coronavirus are grateful to hospital staff in Beijing as they speak to the media following their discharge, but corncerns are raised about the strain the disease is having on China's health workers. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman wears giraffe costume while visiting hospital amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese woman wears giraffe costume while visiting hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

A woman wore a giraffe costume when she visited a hospital in southern China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The video, shot in the city of Luzhou in Sichuan Province on February 14, shows a woman..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

China state TV shows life inside Wuhan hospital [Video]China state TV shows life inside Wuhan hospital

Inside a makeshift hospital in Wuhan housing patients with symptoms of the novel coronavirus, long queues for food and eating at their bunk beds are the norm.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hospital director dies in China's Wuhan, epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

The head of a leading hospital in China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday, state television said.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordeal

China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordealby Xinhua writers Lyu Qiuping, Liu Yide and Wei Jingyu HOHHOT, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Despite wearing a mask, Ge Lei (pseudonym) took several deep breaths upon...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaggieDaWitch

Cantankerous Crone RT @australian: One of the highest-ranking doctors in Wuhan is feared to have died after contracting #coronavirus as Chinese police prepare… 27 minutes ago

australian

The Australian One of the highest-ranking doctors in Wuhan is feared to have died after contracting #coronavirus as Chinese police… https://t.co/XCttKQz2ub 38 minutes ago

CarmenKwan926

Carmen Kwan RT @Dana_Kawczynski: #Wuhan Hospital Boss Dies, Beijing Finally Accepts American Infectious-Disease Experts #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbr… 51 minutes ago

Dana_Kawczynski

🇺🇸 💚Dana Kawczynski 💚 🇺🇸 #Wuhan Hospital Boss Dies, Beijing Finally Accepts American Infectious-Disease Experts #coronavirus… https://t.co/MThEiMNk3P 2 hours ago

GoodBoy10204293

Good Boy Wuhan Hospital Boss Dies, Beijing Finally Accepts American Infectious-Disease Experts | Zero Hedge… https://t.co/zKsZaJmPIq 3 hours ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick China: Wuhan Hospital Boss Dies, Beijing Finally Accepts American Infectious-Disease Experts 😷Zero Hedge… https://t.co/0Hbq4uCdNm 3 hours ago

Adaya77

Adaya77 Wuhan Hospital Boss Dies, Beijing Finally Accepts American Infectious-Disease Experts | #Coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/8ChIYiYsJb 3 hours ago

TeManawa1

TeManawaTheHeart #LetsDoItRight https://t.co/dkXrxAxdAA Coronavirus: Wuhan hospital boss Liu Zhiming dies after infection - its not the flue 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.