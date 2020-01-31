Global  

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons

Newsy Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault WeaponsWatch VideoLawmakers in Virginia have rejected a proposal to ban the sale of assault weapons.

On Monday, a Senate committee voted to table discussions of the bill, despite efforts from the governor and Democratic lawmakers to see it through this year. 

Four moderate Democrats were among those who voted to reject the...
News video: Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons 00:45

 A Senate committee voted to table discussions of the bill, despite efforts from the governor and Democratic lawmakers to see it through this year.

Ban on assault weapon sales advances in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are advancing legislation to ban the sale of assault weapons and the possession of high-capacity...
Seattle Times

Virginia lawmakers reject Northam's assault-weapons ban, as Dems balk

A bill backed by Gov. Ralph Northam that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Virginia failed on a committee vote Monday morning, setting back one of...
FOXNews.com


ispyono

mary ono RT @WashTimes: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at th… 1 minute ago

CapitalVirginia

Capital Virginia RT @newsadvance: RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed on Monday after some of his fellow… 2 minutes ago

5gR00xx

Roxx Alexander Manusama 🌚 RT @ABC7News: BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party ba… 3 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons https://t.co/dqdbyeHesh 11 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party bal… https://t.co/SZPLCIdH9R 12 minutes ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed on Monday after some of his fellow Dem… https://t.co/1VnPf3OTSf 12 minutes ago

AlyseG16

Alyse RT @KXAN_News: The legislation would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and… 12 minutes ago

raiderdawg73

Jay Rock and Roll RT @starsandstripes: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked… 14 minutes ago

