Mexican president blames murder of young girl on past governments

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday appeared to blame the murder of a seven-year-old girl on the "neoliberal economic model," angering critics who say the government has failed to stem a wave of gender violence.
Family says government did not protect young girl murdered in Mexico City

Relatives of a seven-year-old girl murdered in Mexico said on Monday the government had failed to protect her despite their pleas for help, while President...
Reuters


