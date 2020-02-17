Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit Searches
Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoCalifornia's highest court ruled Apple store employees must be paid for the time it takes to have their belongings checked before leaving.
The state's Supreme Court concluded that the "mandatory exit searches of bags, packages, or personal Apple technology devices" count as "hours worked" under California...
