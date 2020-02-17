Global  

Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit Searches

Monday, 17 February 2020
Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit SearchesWatch VideoCalifornia's highest court ruled Apple store employees must be paid for the time it takes to have their belongings checked before leaving.

The state's Supreme Court concluded that the "mandatory exit searches of bags, packages, or personal Apple technology devices" count as "hours worked" under California...
News video: Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit Searches

Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit Searches 01:11

 The court says Apple retail store workers must be paid for the time it takes to have their belongings checked before leaving.

