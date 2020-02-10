Government looking into reports new Ontario licence plates are unreadable at night

The Ontario government has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they are looking into reports that the province’s new licence plates are difficult to read at night.



Recent related videos from verified sources China implements new restrictions in Hubei province WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:17Published 20 hours ago Doctor's death sparks anger toward government in China CHINA — The passing of the Chinese doctor who tried to sound the alarm about China's grave situation has sparked public anger and grief. BBC reports that Li Wenliang is no longer around after.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says Driving at night comes with challenges from poorly lit roads to headlight glare, but now many Ontarians say there’s another thing to worry about — not being...

CBC.ca 11 hours ago



Oil Recovers From Last Night’s Nosedive The latest crude oil price rally was nipped in the bud last night by the news that 15,000 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in the Chinese province of...

OilPrice.com 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this