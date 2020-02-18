Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland

'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland

CTV News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
An empty ship that drifted at sea for over a year washed ashore near a coastal village in Ireland after Storm Dennis brought high winds and widespread flood warnings to the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after a year at sea

An abandoned ship's lonely journey across the Atlantic has ended on the rocky Irish coast. The MV Alta broke down in 2018 and had since been drifting crewless on...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Frozendiva29

Frozendiva29 RT @CTVNews: 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland https://t.co/TCziJGqeaf https://t.co/Q2AAnfhuVK 44 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland https://t.co/TCziJGqeaf https://t.co/Q2AAnfhuVK 1 hour ago

Shamoism

Shane Nicholson 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in #Ireland https://t.co/7EOk7CKySh 2 hours ago

Blue_Star_mv1

Rosie RT @CTVNews: A ship that became stranded off Bermuda in 2018 just washed up in Ireland https://t.co/zJtRQEphFE 3 hours ago

darksidekeeper

Peter Stewart 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland #MSSNews https://t.co/1X1viPfHOd 3 hours ago

DanaBangay

Dana 'Ghost ship' from Caribbean washes ashore in Ireland https://t.co/D81sl09yBe 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.