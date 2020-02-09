Call For Australia To Enact New Law To Sanction Rights Abusers
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The Australian government should introduce a new law to allow targeted sanctions against serious human rights violators abroad, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to parliament’s human rights subcommittee. The proposed law would be similar to legislation enacted in the United States, the United Kingdom, and...
Jessica Simpson Book Event Disrupted by Protesters Simpson's 'Open Book' tour was interrupted by animal rights protesters twice on Monday evening. She was speaking with Katherine Schwarzenegger in Los..