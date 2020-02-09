Global  

Call For Australia To Enact New Law To Sanction Rights Abusers

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Australian government should introduce a new law to allow targeted sanctions against serious human rights violators abroad, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to parliament’s human rights subcommittee. The proposed law would be similar to legislation enacted in the United States, the United Kingdom, and...
