A precious moment has been squandered; Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had the chance to right a historical wrong, by reinstating Palestinian national priorities at the UN Security Council on Feb. 11, through a political discourse that is completely independent of Washington and its allies. For a long time, Abbas has been ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Palestinian president urges world to reject 'Swiss cheese' plan Addressing the UN Security Council, Mahmoud Abbas says US proposal 'annuls the legitimacy of the Palestinian rights'. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published 6 days ago Palestinian President Abbas cuts ties with Israel and US over peace plan Palestinian President Abbas cuts ties with Israel and US over peace plan Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Palestinian leader Abbas slams Trump's peace plan at UN The Palestinian state envisioned by the Trump-backed peace plan looks like "Swiss cheese," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, decrying the initiative at...

Deutsche Welle 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this