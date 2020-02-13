Mediterranean Diet Promotes Gut Bacteria Linked To ‘Healthy Aging’ In Older People

Eating a Mediterranean diet for a year boosts the types of gut bacteria linked to ‘healthy’ ageing, while reducing those associated with harmful inflammation in older people, indicates a five-country study, published online in the journal Gut. As ageing is associated with deteriorating bodily functions and increasing ...

