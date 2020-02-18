Global  

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul passes away

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020
He had been suffering from heart ailments.
News video: Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest

Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest 01:33

 Former TMC MP Tapas Pal died on February 18. Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician is survived by his wife and daughter. Pal was elected to Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies at 61

Paul was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam in December 2016 and was given bail after 13 months.
