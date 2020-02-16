News24.com | Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship

Global  

Americans arrive home from virus-infected cruise ship

News24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
More than 300 Americans have been rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the new coronavirus arrived back in the US for two more weeks of medical seclusion.
 Two charter flights carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have landed at military bases in California and Texas as health officials look to avoid any further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:13Published

Americans Return To U.S. After Coronavirus Is Found On Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return To U.S. After Coronavirus Is Found On Cruise Ship

Around 300 Americans were forced to stay on the Diamond Princess cruise ship after the coronavirus was detected on board.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published


40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected with Coronavirus, says official

*Washington:* A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NewsyCBS NewsReutersJapan TodayBelfast TelegraphSeattlePI.com

U.S. To Evacuate Quarantined Americans From Cruise Ship

The U.S. State Department is sending a charter plane to Japan to evacuate U.S. citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. At least 44 American passengers...
NPR Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersWorldNewsSeattlePI.com

