France's Alstom to buy rail unit of Canadian firm Bombardier for $6.8 billion

France 24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
French company Alstom said on Monday it had agreed to buy the rail division of Bombardier, speeding up the Canadian firm’s fire sale.
