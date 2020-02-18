Global  

Senior German conservative Roettgen says he wants to be CDU leader

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Senior German conservative lawmaker Norbert Roettgen has put himself forward as a surprise contender to take over as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), he confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.
