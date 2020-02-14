Global  

Energy, economy, land rights face Trudeau as House of Commons returns

CTV News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returns to a House of Commons eager to debate his government's policies on the economy, energy, climate change and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples after a week away.
Trudeau to address the House as anti-pipeline blockades continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the House of Commons this morning on the anti-pipeline blockades that have paralyzed rail lines across the country. 
Trudeau tells U.S. lawmakers he's confident USMCA bill will pass Commons

Trudeau tells U.S. lawmakers he's confident USMCA bill will pass CommonsMUNICH — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling U.S. lawmakers that he’s confident his Liberal government will “have the votes” for the House of...
