Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon > UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week

If 2019 was a "bumpy" year for Queen Elizabeth II, 2020 could be just as bad, with a second divorce announced among her close relatives.
USATODAY.com

Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon and wife the Countess 'amicably agree' to divorce

Earl of Snowdon is son of late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones
Independent


Tweets about this

CurrentNews_EN

Gunel Beva UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce   https://t.co/cmkzbzjyU9 2 minutes ago

jakpost

The Jakarta Post UK Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce #jakpost https://t.co/xEMZP8AGtp 4 minutes ago

RoyalFamilyITNP

The Royal Family Channel The Earl of Snowdon and his wife, the Countess of Snowdon, have announced they are to divorce. The Queen’s nephew… https://t.co/zilMLoBQkv 7 minutes ago

LawFairSquare

LCF Law Surprising news today as the second royal separation in a week is announced, after Queen's nephew the Earl of Snowd… https://t.co/Elz6GWpabC 9 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Queen Elizabeth’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon to divorce https://t.co/8chMqMhmFT 12 minutes ago

FukudaJunichi

Junichi Fukuda BBC News - Earl of Snowdon: Queen's nephew and his wife to divorce https://t.co/mYctHMvgPd 14 minutes ago

DBTINC1

DBTINC Who the***cares? https://t.co/n7HV6IDuhl 16 minutes ago

BiquiniTops

Bikini Tops Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is divorcing, the second royal split in a week… https://t.co/A0HO9uf2aj 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.