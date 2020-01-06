Global  

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade disputes.
Trump to open world's biggest cricket stadium during India visit

Modi, who has tried to build a personal rapport with Trump, will pull out all the stops for US president's first visit.
Record crowd expected for Trump at cricket ground

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 100,000 people are expected to pack into the world's biggest cricket stadium later this month when it is formally o...
