Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he’ll stand alongside the rivals he has so far avoided by bypassing the early voting states and using his personal fortune to define himself through television ads. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll published Tuesday shows Sen. Bernie Sanders with a […]
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political spending. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will be ready to dismiss rivals like Joe Biden, who as vice... Reuters Also reported by •Haaretz •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com •Independent
