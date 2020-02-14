Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: British couple on cruise ship say they have tested positive

Coronavirus: British couple on cruise ship say they have tested positive

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
David and Sally Abel reveal they are being sent to hostel for quarantine from Diamond Princess
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Two more Indians onboard quarantined cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus

Two more Indians onboard quarantined cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus 01:36

 Two more Indians onboard quarantined cruise ship were tested Coronavirus positive. These Indians are stranded on cruise ship Diamond Princess. Earlier, four Indian crew members were tested positive. They are stable and currently undergoing treatment.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan [Video]Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan

Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "working tirelessly" to repatriate British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:59Published

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship [Video]FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: British couple quarantined on cruise ship criticise UK government response

Video comes soon after US announced it would fly its citizens on the ship home
Independent

Quarantined cruise ship passengers beg Richard Branson for help

A British couple stuck onboard a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have appealed to billionaire Richard Branson for help.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Express and StarWales OnlineCTV NewsReutersCP24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.