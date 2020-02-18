Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boy Scouts of America > Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy

Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy

France 24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organisation to carry on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY

Here are all the Child Victims Act claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in WNY 02:30

 Following the news of the Boy Scouts of America filing bankruptcy due to sex abuse lawsuits, the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team has uncovered all the claims filed against the Boy Scouts of America in Western New York under the Child Victims Act

Recent related videos from verified sources

New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy [Video]New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy

The organization is facing hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits after the passage of a new California law extending the time victims can file a civil lawsuit. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations [Video]Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex abuse lawsuits

Programs will continue but the Chapter 11 filing sets off what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen and could lead to compensation...
CBS News

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. BOY SCOUTS FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY Barraged by hundreds of...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

don_key_56

Jim Looby Mammoth sex-abuse lawsuits force US Boy Scouts to file for bankruptcy https://t.co/SEUBquAWwC via @theage 6 minutes ago

sofiegeorge

glenda george RT @JoLynnBlake13: (WATCH) BREAKING: Sex Abuse Lawsuits Force Boy Scouts of America to File for Bankruptcy https://t.co/z1EcdvIDWB 9 minutes ago

JoLynnBlake13

The hammer of Truth, Justice & the American Way! (WATCH) BREAKING: Sex Abuse Lawsuits Force Boy Scouts of America to File for Bankruptcy https://t.co/z1EcdvIDWB 17 minutes ago

richdiet_mel

🇺🇸Swimfan🌻 RT @AmericasKeepers: (WATCH) BREAKING: Sex Abuse Lawsuits Force Boy Scouts of America to File for Bankruptcy #BoyScouts #Chapter11 #Sexua… 21 minutes ago

sommelier50

Dimitri François Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy https://t.co/hvbRjU3zNf #readlater #feedly 2 hours ago

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 A compensation fund could surpass $1 billion, which may force the Boy Scouts to sell off some of its property holdi… https://t.co/Gnq6DJaPDs 3 hours ago

OfficialVulgr

TheVulgrOne https://t.co/XGmYWUUZ3K Baldwin on SNL like 20 years ago addressed this in your living room, but you just laughed 3 hours ago

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @FRANCE24: Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy https://t.co/DuRCeCybXe https://t.co/zsN4BhXvB2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.