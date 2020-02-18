Global  

Fighting flares in eastern Ukraine, Kiev and rebels blame each other

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A Ukrainian solder was killed and four others injured on Tuesday when heavy fighting erupted in eastern Ukraine, the country's military said, as it and Russian-backed separatists blamed each other for the flare-up.
Recent related news from verified sources

Government troops, rebels exchange fire in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists blamed each other for an outbreak of fighting in the country’s rebel-held east on Tuesday....
Seattle Times

Ukraine conflict: Deadly flare-up on eastern front line

The opposing sides in eastern Ukraine say heavy fighting has erupted on the frontline.
BBC News

