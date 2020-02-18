Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Partial VIA Rail service to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa

Partial VIA Rail service to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa

CTV News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
VIA Rail has announced it plans to reinstate partial service between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa starting Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Via Rail to partly resume service between Quebec City and Ottawa

Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.
CP24

Via Rail service to resume between Ottawa and Quebec City

Passenger trains will run again between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City starting on Thursday.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1thecath

Cathy Toner RT @VIA_Rail: 1/2 FEBRUARY 18, 8:15AM: Partial VIA Rail service to resume between Québec City and Ottawa beginning Thursday, February 20, f… 1 minute ago

AmericanCFLFan

Tony Brice 🏳️‍🌈 ✡ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🗽 🇬🇧 Via Rail to resume partial service as pressure to end blockades mounts | https://t.co/gcRRRhcEV5 https://t.co/tLhR0gOJMC 20 minutes ago

Kjelliwithaj

Kelliwithaj Via Rail to resume partial service as pressure to end blockades mounts | https://t.co/amOYC3CDUy https://t.co/64478Iqypm 21 minutes ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @chsjnews: VIA Rail says partial resumption of service between Québec City and Ottawa will begin Thursday. https://t.co/sZZze5E0yD 34 minutes ago

Vania_asesoria

Vania RT @rachel_lau: "Our passengers rely on @VIA_Rail for regular and safe intercity rail service and we are eager to resume operations." https… 38 minutes ago

973thewavenews

97.3 The Wave News VIA Rail says partial resumption of service between Québec City and Ottawa will begin Thursday. https://t.co/BYuCK8GPSe 51 minutes ago

981news

@981News VIA Rail says partial resumption of service between Québec City and Ottawa will begin Thursday. https://t.co/u2cg90eDQd 51 minutes ago

chsjnews

CHSJ News VIA Rail says partial resumption of service between Québec City and Ottawa will begin Thursday. https://t.co/sZZze5E0yD 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.