Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Woman's lost class ring shows up 47 years later in Finland

Woman's lost class ring shows up 47 years later in Finland

CTV News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Nearly 50 years after a woman lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in the floor of a forest in Finland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lost class ring returned to owner after 43 years [Video]Lost class ring returned to owner after 43 years

The last time Kevin Kinney saw his Hayward High School class ring was in 1977.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Portland woman lost her class ring 47 years ago. It showed up in a forest in Finland.

The class ring belonged to her husband of 40 years, who died in 2017. Nearly 4,000 miles away, a Finnish man stumbled upon it while metal detecting.  
USATODAY.com

Ring lost in Maine is found in Finland 47 years later

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland. Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Tuyullaseryaho3

[email protected] RT @CNN: Nearly 50 years after a woman lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in… 4 minutes ago

KingJoh33307587

King John A woman's class ring that she lost in Maine in 1973 was just found buried in a forest in Finland By Francisco Guzma… https://t.co/zeBDz0ma0k 9 minutes ago

lambie_mk

Muriel Kuhn RT @CTVNews: Woman loses class ring in Maine, it shows up in Finland 47 years later https://t.co/j8JUMuRzTw 15 minutes ago

atsushi19680201

arthur Woman's class ring she lost in Maine in 1973 was found in a forest in Finland - CNN https://t.co/s5rJtG13cS 16 minutes ago

fox6now

FOX6 News 'I was shocked:' Woman's class ring, lost in Maine in 1973, found buried Finland forest https://t.co/28CXfS8UmR https://t.co/EqLa8Mqcxs 18 minutes ago

JimGarrisonII

Jim Garrison II 🍌🌎🏭✈🚁🛵🏎🚀 Woman's class ring she lost in Maine in 1973 was found in a forest in Finland https://t.co/7WsMCOJtHO 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.