Woman's lost class ring shows up 47 years later in Finland

[email protected] RT @CNN: Nearly 50 years after a woman lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in… 4 minutes ago King John A woman's class ring that she lost in Maine in 1973 was just found buried in a forest in Finland By Francisco Guzma… https://t.co/zeBDz0ma0k 9 minutes ago Muriel Kuhn RT @CTVNews: Woman loses class ring in Maine, it shows up in Finland 47 years later https://t.co/j8JUMuRzTw 15 minutes ago arthur Woman's class ring she lost in Maine in 1973 was found in a forest in Finland - CNN https://t.co/s5rJtG13cS 16 minutes ago FOX6 News 'I was shocked:' Woman's class ring, lost in Maine in 1973, found buried Finland forest https://t.co/28CXfS8UmR https://t.co/EqLa8Mqcxs 18 minutes ago Jim Garrison II 🍌🌎🏭✈🚁🛵🏎🚀 Woman's class ring she lost in Maine in 1973 was found in a forest in Finland https://t.co/7WsMCOJtHO 19 minutes ago