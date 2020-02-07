Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Death toll in Pakistan gas leak rises to 14

Death toll in Pakistan gas leak rises to 14

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Dozens of people have been hospitalised in various medical facilities across Karachi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Did Tencent just leak real data on Wuhan coronavirus epidemic? [Video]Did Tencent just leak real data on Wuhan coronavirus epidemic?

SHENZHEN, CHINA — Tencent may have accidentally posted the real numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus, figures astronomically higher than what the Chinese government has been telling..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Toxic gas leak kills 4 more people in coastal Karachi area

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A toxic gas leak killed four more people in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, police said Tuesday, bringing the death toll...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

miqazi

Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi “The vessel contains merchantable soybean of US origin, which is of highest quality and was shipped after the usual… https://t.co/gI3NgppNuh 31 minutes ago

KhalidKirmani

khalid jamil kirmani Death Toll From Pakistan Toxic Gas Leak Rises to 14 https://t.co/Lt1RiBlIrB 3 hours ago

gene038

Eugene Chin Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/Q30uwDJX39 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Karachi gas leak: Death toll surges to 14, over 300 impacted https://t.co/6qkQzlnVsA 6 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com A gas leak in the southern port city of Karachi has killed 14 people and sickened hundreds more, Pakistani health o… https://t.co/YPvTxVblCq 6 hours ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/oyUPN8saLq https://t.co/ybCkjzqpoN 7 hours ago

SharonG00283141

Sharon Griffith Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/JTgkL2GPZe #SmartNews 8 hours ago

ahramonline

Ahram Online Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in #Pakistan https://t.co/jcLuhhRleG https://t.co/4mMGaSV8Ek 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.