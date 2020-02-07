Death toll in Pakistan gas leak rises to 14

Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi “The vessel contains merchantable soybean of US origin, which is of highest quality and was shipped after the usual… https://t.co/gI3NgppNuh 31 minutes ago khalid jamil kirmani Death Toll From Pakistan Toxic Gas Leak Rises to 14 https://t.co/Lt1RiBlIrB 3 hours ago Eugene Chin Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/Q30uwDJX39 4 hours ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Karachi gas leak: Death toll surges to 14, over 300 impacted https://t.co/6qkQzlnVsA 6 hours ago TribLIVE.com A gas leak in the southern port city of Karachi has killed 14 people and sickened hundreds more, Pakistani health o… https://t.co/YPvTxVblCq 6 hours ago BCNN1 Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/oyUPN8saLq https://t.co/ybCkjzqpoN 7 hours ago Sharon Griffith Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in Pakistan https://t.co/JTgkL2GPZe #SmartNews 8 hours ago Ahram Online Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to 14 in #Pakistan https://t.co/jcLuhhRleG https://t.co/4mMGaSV8Ek 8 hours ago