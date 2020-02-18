Global  

Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal. DeBartolo Jr., who built the San Francisco 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, was involved in one of the biggest owners’ scandals in the sport’s history. In 1998, he pleaded guilty to failing to report […]
 Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

