Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boris Johnson Aide Resigns Over Controversial Comments

Boris Johnson Aide Resigns Over Controversial Comments

Newsy Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Aide Resigns Over Controversial CommentsWatch VideoAn aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as public outrage over his previous controversial comments continues to grow.

Andrew Sabisky announced his resignation in a tweet Monday. He said the "media hysteria" surrounding his past assertions are "mad," and he doesn't want it to be a distraction...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson Aide Resigns Over Controversial Comments

Boris Johnson Aide Resigns Over Controversial Comments 01:13

 Not long after Andrew Sabisky was appointed, critics pointed to multiple online comments he made and called for his removal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult [Video]Boris Johnson: HS2 go-ahead controversial and difficult

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the controversial HS2 high-speed rail link will be built.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published

Corbyn attacks Government over HS2 costs [Video]Corbyn attacks Government over HS2 costs

Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of being 'unable to manage infrastructure projects properly' after Boris Johnson announced that the controversial HS2 project has been given his approval..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Andrew Sabisky: Controversial Boris Johnson aide resigns

A controversial Downing Street aide who suggested black people were mentally inferior has resigned from his post.
Independent

Boris Johnson faces calls to sack controversial Number 10 adviser

Boris Johnson has been urged to sack a new Downing Street adviser who once suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TIIRATH

Joseph Hall RT @Independent: Racists must not be allowed to enter No 10, minister says, after aide forced to quit over comments https://t.co/axbhmSxixv 17 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Andrew Sabisky suggested that black Americans have a lower IQ than whites and argued enforced contraception could p… https://t.co/tTPlPCXThv 29 minutes ago

the_maxolotl

Max Lee Brady RT @TIME: “Morally and scientifically incorrect.” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s aide Andrew Sabisky resigns over race and eugenics co… 29 minutes ago

NewsLitty

LittyNews Boris Johnson Aide Sabisky Resigns Over Race, IQ Comments https://t.co/1hTexO363m https://t.co/QxShPXKAPp 55 minutes ago

Mr_ReadingTown

Lee is back RT @jameshirst91: Controversial Boris Johnson aide who suggested black people were mentally inferior resigns https://t.co/aHtJFJ7vzE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.