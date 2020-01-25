Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17



Recent related videos from verified sources Husband and wife murder suspects; Attorneys debate cameras in court Blane and Susan Barksdale attorney argued cameras should not be allowed into court hearings before the trial because it could taint the jurors impressions of the case. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:47Published on January 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Netanyahu must be present for start of corruption trial set for March 17, Justice Ministry says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the...

France 24 3 days ago



Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court First lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with ordering murder of her husband's former wife amid bitter divorce.

Al Jazeera 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this