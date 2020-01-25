Global  

Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The wife of Lesotho's prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court.
News video: Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court

Lesotho murder trial: Prime minister's wife appears in court 02:26

 First lady Maesaiah Thabane charged with ordering murder of her husband's former wife amid bitter divorce.

