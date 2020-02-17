'The system failed her': Amie Harwick's friend blasts domestic violence protections after Hollywood therapist murdered

Dr. Amie Harwick was killed at her home. Her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon on murder charges, Los Angeles police said Sunday.

LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:45Published 2 days ago