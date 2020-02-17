Global  

'The system failed her': Amie Harwick's friend blasts domestic violence protections after Hollywood therapist murdered

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Dr Harwick had an expired restraiing order against ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested 02:15

 A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying. Kara Finnstrom reports.

'It's Very Tough': Friends Remember Therapist Killed In Hollywood Hills [Video]'It's Very Tough': Friends Remember Therapist Killed In Hollywood Hills

Dr. Amie Harwick was killed at her home. Her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon on murder charges, Los Angeles police said Sunday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:31Published

LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills [Video]LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills

Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published


Drew Carey says he is 'overcome with grief' following murder of ex-fiancee Amie Harwick

Noted LA therapist was killed in her Hollywood Hills home on 15 February
Independent Also reported by •E! Online

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependentE! Online

