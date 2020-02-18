Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe Trump administration has a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border more quickly.



The Associated Press reports the Homeland Security Department is waiving 10 federal contracting laws to speed up construction of the border wall in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.



Acting Homeland Security... Watch VideoThe Trump administration has a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border more quickly.The Associated Press reports the Homeland Security Department is waiving 10 federal contracting laws to speed up construction of the border wall in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.Acting Homeland Security 👓 View full article

