Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction

Newsy Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall ConstructionWatch VideoThe Trump administration has a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border more quickly.

The Associated Press reports the Homeland Security Department is waiving 10 federal contracting laws to speed up construction of the border wall in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Acting Homeland Security...
News video: Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction

Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction 01:07

 The Trump administration is waiving 10 federal contracting regulations to speed up construction of the U.S. southern border wall.

Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws [Video]Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Homeland Security is waiving some federal laws to allow the Trump administration to build the border wall at a faster rate. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the..

Recent related news from verified sources

DHS waives contracting laws in bid to speed up border wall construction

In a move to speed up the construction of 177 miles of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Trump administration is waiving a set of laws that applies to how...
Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border....
