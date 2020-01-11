Locusts swarm into South Sudan as plague spreads

Swarms of locusts ravaging crops and grazing land across east Africa have reached South Sudan, already reeling from widespread hunger and years of civil war, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

