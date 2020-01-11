Global  

Locusts swarm into South Sudan as plague spreads

Reuters India Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Swarms of locusts ravaging crops and grazing land across east Africa have reached South Sudan, already reeling from widespread hunger and years of civil war, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday.
