Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Trump on Tuesday told reporters the former governor's sentence was "ridiculous."
