Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence

Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Trump on Tuesday told reporters the former governor’s sentence was “ridiculous.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to commute the 14-year prison […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich

President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich 00:52

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Jefferson County.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. [Video]President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken [Video]Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump expected to grant clemency to former Ill. Gov. Blagojevich, ex-NYPD Commissioner Kerik

Trump expected to grant clemency to former Ill. Gov. Blagojevich, ex-NYPD Commissioner Kerik
euronews

Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod Blagojevich

Trump Reportedly Set to Commute Sentence of Ex Governor and Apprentice Contestant Rod BlagojevichPresident Donald Trump is reportedly set to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. According to ABC News, which cited “multiple senior...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

thiskidtrev

trev RT @hullboydan: Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor who was convicted of federal corruption charges. WHO WILL BE NEXT..… 4 seconds ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju Trump Commutes Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich https://t.co/6hHbnZJ9CX 16 seconds ago

JAG0669

Joseph Alphonso Gomez IV RT @business: JUST IN: President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted o… 37 seconds ago

Speak4Tomorrow

Speak4tomorrow RT @essenviews: Trump commutes sentence of Blagojevich former IL Gov and "Apprentice" contestant who is serving 14-years for corruption. "H… 42 seconds ago

AmericanWoman4Q

Kathy Ann Jones RT @catturd2: BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich's Sentence https://t.co/TwNodUfuyB via @gatewaypu… 43 seconds ago

skepticist1

MisaNthrOpicHuman Everytime he says I don't know him consider it a lie. The real reason he commuted these sentences will eventually… https://t.co/YAS99vkX0W 57 seconds ago

marsam22reed

Mary Reed Trump commutes sentence of former Gov. Blagojevich https://t.co/iYC9VqtINX 1 minute ago

TheWittyNinja

Emily RT @NPR: President Trump has commuted the prison sentence of Rod Blagojevich — the ex-governor of Illinois who was convicted on corruption… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.