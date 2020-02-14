Imprisoned for leaking secrets, woman seeks Trump clemency
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former government contractor serving time in federal prison for leaking a classified document to a news organization is making an appeal for early release to President Donald Trump, who once tweeted that he considered her crime to be “small potatoes.” Reality Winner, 28, is serving a sentence of five years […]
