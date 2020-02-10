Global  

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Newsy Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption TrialWatch VideoAn Israeli court has set a date for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial.

The district court in Jerusalem said Tuesday Netanyahu's trial will begin on March 17 — just two weeks after Israel's national elections. This will be the country's third vote in less than a year. 

The court's...
News video: Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

 The district court in Jerusalem said Tuesday Netanyahu&apos;s trial will begin on March 17 — just two weeks after Israel&apos;s national elections.

